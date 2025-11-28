Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 983,175 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,106% from the previous session’s volume of 81,511 shares.The stock last traded at $46.7950 and had previously closed at $46.86.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 249,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 51,997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,902,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,081,000 after acquiring an additional 495,242 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.