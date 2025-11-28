Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Shares Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.12. 31 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.7250.
NINOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nikon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Nikon had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikon Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.
