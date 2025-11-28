ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.94 and last traded at $43.50. 300,691 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 556,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASGN from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Get ASGN alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASGN

ASGN Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. ASGN has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ASGN

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in ASGN by 5.2% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,072,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,780,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASGN by 46.0% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,597,000 after acquiring an additional 143,696 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter worth $4,065,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68,266 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.