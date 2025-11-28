Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%.

Shares of Globus Maritime stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 577,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,274. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.66. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globus Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

