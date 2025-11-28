Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Price

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$212.00 to C$220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOL. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$213.00 to C$203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$204.00 to C$199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Desjardins set a C$205.00 price target on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$220.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$207.00.
Dollarama Company Profile
Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.
