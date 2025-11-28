Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2025 – Wolverine World Wide had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Wolverine World Wide had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Wolverine World Wide had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Wolverine World Wide was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2025 – Wolverine World Wide was given a new $25.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

11/6/2025 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $39.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Wolverine World Wide had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

10/29/2025 – Wolverine World Wide had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Wolverine World Wide was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Wolverine World Wide had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Wolverine World Wide was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, Director Nicholas T. Long acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,895.84. This trade represents a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Demonty Price bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $394,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,750. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,250 shares of company stock worth $524,573. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

