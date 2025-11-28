Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$39.57 and last traded at C$39.28, with a volume of 1592946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.35.

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$29.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cormark cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.83.

The firm has a market cap of C$47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 1.0071259 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

