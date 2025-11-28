Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Up 21.2% – Here’s Why

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) shares rose 21.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 433,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 161,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18.
About Honey Badger Silver
Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut.
