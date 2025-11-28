Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Trading 8.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.46 and last traded at $39.69. Approximately 237,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 412,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

The stock has a market cap of $610.82 million, a PE ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 27.82%.The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert John Morgan sold 7,143 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $218,004.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,453.92. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Swallow sold 87,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,651,215.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 695,778 shares in the company, valued at $21,089,031.18. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,613 shares of company stock worth $2,938,500. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,711,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 159,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $5,351,000. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $4,313,000. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

