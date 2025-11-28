Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 194,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 240,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.05 to C$0.01 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$0.08.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$232.09 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,490.58% and a negative net margin of 51.98%. Analysts expect that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

Further Reading

