Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 163,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 427,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARDT. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ardent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Ardent Health in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ardent Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ardent Health from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 3.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardent Health, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ardent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardent Health by 540.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 85,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 30.3% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 78,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ardent Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

