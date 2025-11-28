Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Shares Down 9.4% – What’s Next?

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.26 and last traded at GBX 36.70. 8,018,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 4,986,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50.

Empire Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 20.03. The firm has a market cap of £260.90 million, a P/E ratio of -378.35 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.83.

Empire Metals (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Empire Metals Company Profile

In other news, insider Gregory Kuenzel ACA acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 30 per share, for a total transaction of £37,500. Also, insider Peter Damouni bought 89,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £25,013.80. Insiders have acquired 452,426 shares of company stock valued at $15,253,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Empire Metals is an exploration and resource development company with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.

The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep.

