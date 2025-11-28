Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Shares Down 9.4% – What’s Next?

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.26 and last traded at GBX 36.70. 8,018,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 4,986,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50.
Empire Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 20.03. The firm has a market cap of £260.90 million, a P/E ratio of -378.35 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.83.
Empire Metals (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX (0.23) EPS for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Empire Metals Company Profile
Empire Metals is an exploration and resource development company with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Empire Metals
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks to Buy for the Evolution of AI Infrastructure
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- How Semtech’s Data Center Chips Are Powering the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.