Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 13,293,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 7,234,707 shares.The stock last traded at $6.5150 and had previously closed at $6.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 129.43% and a net margin of 9.34%.The firm had revenue of $891.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,041,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,739 shares during the period. Loews Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 31,900,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,423,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,898,000 after buying an additional 4,205,103 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hanesbrands by 20.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,836,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,643,000 after buying an additional 1,355,895 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 40.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,547,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,552,000 after buying an additional 2,185,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

