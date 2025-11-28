Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.7050, but opened at $6.25. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 172 shares traded.

Sino Land Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

Sino Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.