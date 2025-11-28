Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as SEK 31.82 and last traded at SEK 31.82, with a volume of 1301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at SEK 31.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWDBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Swedbank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Swedbank Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is SEK 30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is SEK 28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.64 by SEK 0.15. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of SEK 1.73 billion. Swedbank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swedbank

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

