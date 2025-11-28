Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $13.00. Man Wah shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 171 shares traded.

Man Wah Stock Up 7.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

