StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $17.0650. 3,367,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,954,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on STNE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on StoneCo from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on StoneCo from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

Get StoneCo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on StoneCo

StoneCo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $669.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.81 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 327.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 334.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.