Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$19.64 and last traded at C$19.64, with a volume of 304961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.11.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Orla Mining

Orla Mining Trading Up 2.8%

Orla Mining Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.63 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.98.

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.