Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$19.64 and last traded at C$19.64, with a volume of 304961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.08.
OLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Orla Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.11.
Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.
