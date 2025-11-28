FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of FUCHS SE – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 11,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 7,336 shares.The stock last traded at $11.36 and had previously closed at $11.4450.

FUCHS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Get FUCHS alerts:

FUCHS (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. FUCHS had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that FUCHS SE – Unsponsored ADR will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About FUCHS

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FUCHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUCHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.