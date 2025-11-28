Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Bollore S.A. (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.52. Bollore shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 3,663 shares traded.
Bollore Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84.
About Bollore
Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and industry businesses in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Bolloré Logistics, Bolloré Energy, Communications, and Industry segments. The company offers freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; and distributes oil products.
