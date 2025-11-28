Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Price Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.33 and last traded at $25.3560. 215,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 436,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLNG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Flex LNG had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 27.84%.The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flex LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.8%. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,392,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Flex LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,764,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex LNG in the third quarter worth $9,497,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Flex LNG by 834.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 242,608 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Flex LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,936,000.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

