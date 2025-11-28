BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.21 and last traded at $33.3110, with a volume of 550007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BBB Foods from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.82 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. BBB Foods had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, research analysts expect that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter worth $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BBB Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BBB Foods by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

