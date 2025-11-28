Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BHP Group stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.02. 1,498,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $58.92.

Institutional Trading of BHP Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3,040.9% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

