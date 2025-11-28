Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Palantir Technologies stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ PLTR traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,979,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,604,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.76 and a 200 day moving average of $159.25. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.57, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.63.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,409,430. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $308,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,631,093.75. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,146,892 shares of company stock valued at $186,381,382. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

