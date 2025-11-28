Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Getty Realty Corporation (NYSE:GTY). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Getty Realty stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

GTY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 125,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,090. Getty Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 34.76%.The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.19 million. Getty Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.420-2.430 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 151.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 11.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Getty Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Getty Realty from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Getty Realty

