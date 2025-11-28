Insider Selling: Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Insider Sells 635 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne Helen sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $73,050.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,116,114.72. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.85. The company had a trading volume of 239,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.93%.The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

