Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: MTSI):

11/7/2025 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $158.00.

11/7/2025 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $150.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2025 – MACOM Technology Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – MACOM Technology Solutions had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – MACOM Technology Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2025 – MACOM Technology Solutions is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 43,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $7,422,764.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,216,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,081,102.38. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 4,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,730. The trade was a 20.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,817,447 shares of company stock worth $254,851,554 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

