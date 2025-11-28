i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.1550, with a volume of 2218143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

i-80 Gold Stock Up 7.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $936.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other i-80 Gold news, Director John William Seaman purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 326,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,750.26. This trade represents a 10.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

About i-80 Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in i-80 Gold by 87.9% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.