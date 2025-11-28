Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.5140. 52,828,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 146,089,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,441,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,970,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 676,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 500,969 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.