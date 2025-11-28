Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) were down 20% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 305,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 152,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 13.3%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

