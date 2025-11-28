NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW) Shares Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 143,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 138,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

NowVertical Group Stock Down 3.8%

The company has a market cap of C$24.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45.

NowVertical Group Company Profile

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

