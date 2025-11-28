JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.98 and last traded at $106.92, with a volume of 1526 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.41.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.