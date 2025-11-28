Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Trading 7.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 109,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 165,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Pelangio Exploration Trading Up 9.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The company has a market cap of C$45.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Ghana and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.