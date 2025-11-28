XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) vs. Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Financial Comparison

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) and XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wallbox and XCHG”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wallbox $147.98 million 0.31 -$161.21 million N/A N/A XCHG $34.50 million 1.85 -$4.76 million ($0.08) -13.44

Profitability

XCHG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wallbox.

This table compares Wallbox and XCHG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wallbox N/A N/A N/A XCHG N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Wallbox has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XCHG has a beta of -1.01, indicating that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wallbox and XCHG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wallbox 1 3 2 0 2.17 XCHG 1 0 0 0 1.00

Wallbox presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 161.35%. Given Wallbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wallbox is more favorable than XCHG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Wallbox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wallbox beats XCHG on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole. The company also provides EV charging software solutions, including the myWallbox platform, a cloud based software designed to provide smart management of its chargers in residential and business parking settings; Electromaps, a hardware-agnostic e-mobility service provider and charger management software that enables users to find publicly available charging ports; EVectrum, a hardware-agnostic platform for managing chargers; and Sirius, an energy management solution that is designed to seamlessly integrates the electric grid with solar, on-site batteries, and other renewable energy sources. It also offers upgrades and accessories, which includes energy meters, EV charging cables, pedestals, and RFID cards; and installation, and charging network management services. Wallbox N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

About XCHG

XCHG Limited, branded as XCharge, is a company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture, and sell electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions under the X-Charge name in Europe, China, the United States, and other international markets. The company focuses on DC fast-charging infrastructure, including its C6 and C7 series chargers and Net Zero battery-integrated fast-charging systems, and also provides related software upgrades and hardware maintenance services for EV manufacturers, energy companies, and charge point operators. Founded in 2015, XCHG positions itself as a global provider of integrated EV charging solutions that combine high-power charging with smart energy management.

