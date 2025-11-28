RB Global (NYSE:RBA) vs. Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Head to Head Analysis

Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Loomis and RB Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loomis 0 0 0 0 0.00 RB Global 0 2 6 0 2.75

RB Global has a consensus price target of $122.88, indicating a potential upside of 24.78%. Given RB Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RB Global is more favorable than Loomis.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loomis $2.88 billion 0.97 $155.24 million $2.61 14.92 RB Global $4.53 billion 4.04 $413.10 million $2.09 47.12

This table compares Loomis and RB Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than Loomis. Loomis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RB Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Loomis and RB Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loomis 5.73% 13.56% 4.52% RB Global 9.46% 9.42% 4.18%

Risk and Volatility

Loomis has a beta of -1.55, suggesting that its share price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RB Global has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of RB Global shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of RB Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RB Global beats Loomis on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loomis

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives. It serves financial institutions, banks, retailers, commercial enterprises, and other customers, as well as public sector in Sweden, the United States, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Loomis AB (publ) was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company's brands include GovPlanet, an online marketplace for the sale of government and military assets; RB Auction, an onsite and online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; IronPlanet, an online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; Marketplace-E, an online solution that make offers/buy now format; Rouse Appraisals, a certified appraisal service solution; Ritchie List Mascus, an online equipment listing service and B2B dealer portal; CSAToday, an online reporting and analysis tool that gives sellers the ability to manage their vehicle assets and monitor sales performance; and Catastrophe Response Services. In addition, it offers title, data, transportation and logistics, refurbishing, inspection, and financial services. It serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

