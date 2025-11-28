Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.4550. 61,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 78,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Inventiva from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Inventiva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Inventiva from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Inventiva to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inventiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Inventiva by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inventiva during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Inventiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

