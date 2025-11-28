Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Sysmex Corporation ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.45. 3,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 141,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sysmex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Report on SSMXY
Sysmex Price Performance
Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.80 million. Sysmex had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysmex Corporation ADR will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sysmex
Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.
