Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.68 and last traded at $33.7040, with a volume of 55706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,392,000. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,068,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,146,000 after buying an additional 87,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 512,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the period.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
