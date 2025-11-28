McDonald’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 28,547 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 68% compared to the typical volume of 16,951 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.34. 1,172,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,165. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,734.52. The trade was a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,463 shares of company stock valued at $10,549,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

