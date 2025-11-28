Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 8,496 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 309% compared to the average daily volume of 2,077 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 110,420 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.85. 628,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,423. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

