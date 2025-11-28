Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Trading 13.8% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) traded up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 3.87 and last traded at GBX 3.87. 17,047,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 7,351,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40.

Specifically, insider Razak Damit acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 per share, for a total transaction of £9,000. Also, insider Bolhassan Bin Haji Di purchased 1,000,000 shares of Upland Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 per share, for a total transaction of £30,000. In related news, insider Andrew Hurst acquired 603,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 per share, for a total transaction of £18,090.90.

Upland Resources Stock Up 13.8%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £58.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.02.

About Upland Resources

Upland Resources ( LON:UPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (1) EPS for the quarter.

The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.

Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.

Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

