Norges Bank Makes New $2.83 Billion Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,363,597 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,049,000. Norges Bank owned 1.08% of Salesforce as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 208.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $228.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.90. The company has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.96 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,367,438. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.86.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

