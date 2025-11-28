Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/21/2025 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2025 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2025 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2025 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $39.00.

11/1/2025 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/29/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $40.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Caesars Entertainment had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

