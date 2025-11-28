Virtue Capital Management LLC Sells 4,096 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $334.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.42. The company has a market capitalization of $608.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

