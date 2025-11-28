OBOOK (NASDAQ:OWLS) Trading Up 12.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS – Get Free Report) shot up 12.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.01. 47,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 203,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OBOOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

OBOOK declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Our mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. We believe in the power of blockchain technology and have focused on leveraging it to optimize and in some cases transform the way enterprises operate.

