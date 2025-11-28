Phoenix Education Partners (NYSE:PXED) Shares Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

Phoenix Education Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PXED – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.60 and last traded at $33.53. 22,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 107,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Phoenix Education Partners from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phoenix Education Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Phoenix Education Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Phoenix Education Partners

Phoenix Education Partners Stock Up 6.6%

About Phoenix Education Partners

Our Mission To provide access to higher education opportunities that enable students to develop the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional goals, improve the performance of their organizations and provide leadership and service to their communities. We are a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Education Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Education Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.