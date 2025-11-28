VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,370,078 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 880,219 shares.The stock last traded at $253.4170 and had previously closed at $252.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

VeriSign Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.02. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $1,327,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,200,055.23. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total value of $592,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,033.99. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 47,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,539 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

