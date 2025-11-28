Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 31,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 27,397 shares.The stock last traded at $51.8750 and had previously closed at $51.44.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $748.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,379,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,664,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,993 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 95,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.