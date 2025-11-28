Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 31,406 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 27,397 shares.The stock last traded at $51.8750 and had previously closed at $51.44.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $748.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Stocks to Buy for the Evolution of AI Infrastructure
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- How Semtech’s Data Center Chips Are Powering the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.