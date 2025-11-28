Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Insider Purchases £148.98 in Stock

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) insider Mathew Masters acquired 39 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 382 per share, for a total transaction of £148.98.
Mathew Masters also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 27th, Mathew Masters bought 40 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 383 per share, for a total transaction of £153.20.
- On Friday, September 26th, Mathew Masters bought 40 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 374 per share, with a total value of £149.60.
Caledonia Investments Stock Performance
Shares of Caledonia Investments stock traded down GBX 1 on Friday, reaching GBX 390. 618,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,201. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 379.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,621.34. Caledonia Investments Plc has a one year low of GBX 321.50 and a one year high of GBX 393.50.
Caledonia Investments Company Profile
Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.
Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.
We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.
