Patriot Battery Metals (ASX:PMT) Insider Brian Jennings Buys 250,000 Shares

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (ASX:PMT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Jennings purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of A$645,000.00.

Brian Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):

The stock has a market cap of $429.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.89 and a beta of 1.14.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

