Patriot Battery Metals (ASX:PMT) Insider Brian Jennings Buys 250,000 Shares

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (ASX:PMT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Jennings purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of A$645,000.00.
Brian Jennings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 12th, Brian Jennings acquired 250,000 shares of Patriot Battery Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.58 per share, with a total value of A$645,000.00.
Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $429.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -856.89 and a beta of 1.14.
About Patriot Battery Metals
Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Patriot Battery Metals
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Stocks to Buy for the Evolution of AI Infrastructure
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- How Semtech’s Data Center Chips Are Powering the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.